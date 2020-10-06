Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 377 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

