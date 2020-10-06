Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Polarean Imaging PLC (LON:POLX) rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). Approximately 158,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 366,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $72.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.44.

About Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX)

Polarean Imaging Plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services hyperpolarizers and ancillary equipment for biomedical imaging research. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

