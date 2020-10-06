Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 11,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 32,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The firm has a market cap of $25.89 million and a PE ratio of -42.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69.

About Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 6 projects in Peru; and a phosphate development project in Chile.

