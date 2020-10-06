null (NYSE:AEF) Trading Up 1.6%

null (NYSE:AEF)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 29,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 65,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.044 dividend. This is a positive change from null’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

