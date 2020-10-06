Twelve Seas Investment (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Shares Up ?

Twelve Seas Investment Company (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)’s share price shot up ? on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,548 shares.

Twelve Seas Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Twelve Seas Investment Company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

