ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:AGOU) Trading Down 1.3%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:AGOU) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.39 ($0.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

About ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:AGOU)

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited is closed-ended mutual fund launched and managed by Ashmore Investment Advisors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. It primarily invests in corporate restructurings through distressed debt, private and public equity and equity linked securities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New Mountain Finance and Its Competitors Critical Comparison
New Mountain Finance and Its Competitors Critical Comparison
Head to Head Contrast: Helius Medical Technologies vs. Its Competitors
Head to Head Contrast: Helius Medical Technologies vs. Its Competitors
Contrasting Aphria and Its Competitors
Contrasting Aphria and Its Competitors
KKR & Co Inc Receives Media Sentiment Score of 1.45
KKR & Co Inc Receives Media Sentiment Score of 1.45
Mind Gym Shares Up 7.9%
Mind Gym Shares Up 7.9%
Anexo Group Trading 1.6% Higher
Anexo Group Trading 1.6% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report