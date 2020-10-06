ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:AGOU) Trading Down 1.3%

ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:AGOU) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.39 ($0.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

About ASHE GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:AGOU)

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited is closed-ended mutual fund launched and managed by Ashmore Investment Advisors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. It primarily invests in corporate restructurings through distressed debt, private and public equity and equity linked securities.

