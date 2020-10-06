Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Up 2.3%

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.72 and last traded at C$21.49. Approximately 591,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 754,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.01.
The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,461.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.36.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.7717901 EPS for the current year.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (TSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
