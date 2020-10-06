JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 142,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 320,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 146.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 94.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 3,189.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter.

