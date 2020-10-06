Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 53,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 38,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 532.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 656.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000.

