Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Shares Up 1.6%

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.82. 16,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 30,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 1,666.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

