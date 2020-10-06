Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading 2.7% Higher

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nova Leap Health Corp (CVE:NLH) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 25,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 51,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The company has a market cap of $24.16 million and a P/E ratio of -29.23.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides personal home care and support services in the United States and Canada. Its services include companionship; cooking and meal preparation; dementia care; light housekeeping; respite care; transportation; personal care; medication reminders; and medication administration by nursing staff.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 2.3%
Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 2.3%
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF Stock Price Up 1.7%
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF Stock Price Up 1.7%
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Auryn Resources Stock Price Down 1.4%
Auryn Resources Stock Price Down 1.4%
Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Shares Up 1.6%
Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Shares Up 1.6%
Contango Stock Price Down 5%
Contango Stock Price Down 5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report