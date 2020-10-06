Agriterra (LON:AGTA) Trading 5% Higher

Agriterra Ltd (LON:AGTA) traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). 6,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 55,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.84.

Agriterra Company Profile (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. The company operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. It produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. The company also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

