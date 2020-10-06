Difference Capital Financial (TSE:DCF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Difference Capital Financial Inc (TSE:DCF)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.62 and last traded at C$4.62. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Difference Capital Financial Company Profile (TSE:DCF)

Difference Capital Financial Inc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in debt and equity growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in early-stage, expansion stage, seed capital, convertible debentures, later stage, and post IPO stage investments. It focuses its investments on private growth companies, in the non-resource sector.

