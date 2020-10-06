Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 60,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 26,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $257.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 134.64%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

