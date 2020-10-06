Sampo Oyj (LON:0HAG) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Sampo Oyj (LON:0HAG) shares rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.80 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.47). Approximately 298,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 561,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.43 ($0.45).

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (LON:0HAG)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.