Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Trading Down 4.6%

Meili Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 73,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 539,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

