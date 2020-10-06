JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.31 and last traded at $54.34. Approximately 871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $270,000.

