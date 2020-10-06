JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50. 15,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 15,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,406,000.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

