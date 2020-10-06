Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.95. 5,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 10,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,376 shares during the period. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF comprises 9.0% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 77.59% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF worth $50,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

