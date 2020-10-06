EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EPR. Truist lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.88.

EPR Properties stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 141,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EPR Properties by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,861,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,661 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,537,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 296,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 330,941 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

