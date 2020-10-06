Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED is a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals and other course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers in China in the areas of accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering, information technology and other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Distance Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:DL opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. China Distance Education has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.19 million. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Distance Education will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of China Distance Education during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in China Distance Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the second quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in China Distance Education by 96.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

