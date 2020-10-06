Reviewing SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) & BE Semiconductor Industrs (NASDAQ:BESIY)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SuperCom and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom N/A N/A N/A BE Semiconductor Industrs 26.80% 36.19% 15.28%

SuperCom has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SuperCom and BE Semiconductor Industrs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 1 0 0 2.00 BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 1 0 0 2.00

SuperCom presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 212.73%. BE Semiconductor Industrs has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.23%. Given SuperCom’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuperCom and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $21.88 million 0.56 -$15.74 million N/A N/A BE Semiconductor Industrs $398.98 million 8.63 $91.08 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats SuperCom on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The company's PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and Vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. It also provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack smartphone device, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems; SuperPay, a mobile payment hybrid suite; and PowaPOS, an integrated design incorporating retail peripherals. Further, it provides Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier wi-fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. The company serves healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation industries. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

About BE Semiconductor Industrs

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

