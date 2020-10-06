Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was up 5.8% on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 274,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 640,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Methanex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Methanex from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth $7,992,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Methanex by 104.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 378,080 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 539.8% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 337,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,629,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,330,000 after buying an additional 320,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Methanex by 97.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 240,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

