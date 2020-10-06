Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Reduced by Analyst

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Research analysts at BWS Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Verso in a research report issued on Friday, October 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

NYSE VRS opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Verso by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verso by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verso by 54.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Verso by 4.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Verso by 4.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

