Financial Contrast: TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) versus Discovery Inc Series C (OTCMKTS:DISCK)

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

TheMaven has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discovery Inc Series C has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TheMaven and Discovery Inc Series C, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheMaven 0 0 0 0 N/A Discovery Inc Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00

Discovery Inc Series C has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.56%. Given Discovery Inc Series C’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Discovery Inc Series C is more favorable than TheMaven.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TheMaven and Discovery Inc Series C’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheMaven $80,000.00 330.38 -$6.28 million N/A N/A Discovery Inc Series C $11.14 billion 0.90 $2.07 billion N/A N/A

Discovery Inc Series C has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Discovery Inc Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of TheMaven shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Discovery Inc Series C shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TheMaven and Discovery Inc Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheMaven N/A N/A N/A Discovery Inc Series C 12.86% 21.73% 7.35%

Summary

Discovery Inc Series C beats TheMaven on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, home, food and travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 50 languages internationally. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

