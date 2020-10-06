Critical Contrast: Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) vs. Perma-Fix Environmental Services (OTCMKTS:PESI)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) and Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

25.6% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Broad Street Realty and Perma-Fix Environmental Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of -1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services $73.46 million 1.11 $2.32 million N/A N/A

Perma-Fix Environmental Services has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty N/A N/A N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services 4.47% 15.39% 6.63%

Summary

Perma-Fix Environmental Services beats Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

MedAmerica Properties Inc. engages in the real estate business. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers; technical services, such as professional radiological measurement and site survey, and integrated occupational safety and health, as well as consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical, and management personnel and services; nuclear services, including technology-based services comprising engineering, D&D, specialty, construction, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and remediation of nuclear licensed and federal facilities, as well as cleanup of nuclear legacy sites. This segment also owns an equipment calibration and maintenance laboratory that services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics and industrial hygiene, as well as customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instrumentation. The Medical segment is involved in the research and development of medical isotope production technology. Its Treatment and Services segments provide services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.