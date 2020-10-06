Boralex (TSE:BLX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$42.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Boralex traded as high as C$40.17 and last traded at C$40.00, with a volume of 210564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.47.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -185.79.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.5181041 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

