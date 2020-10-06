Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $445.00. The stock traded as high as $438.00 and last traded at $438.00, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $433.78.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,125,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.