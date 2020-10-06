Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average of $116.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

