Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

MAR stock opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80,730 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,097 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

