Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Metlife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 124.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Metlife by 29.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 1,331.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Metlife by 215.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. Metlife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

