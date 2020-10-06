Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Metlife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 124.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Metlife by 29.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 1,331.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Metlife by 215.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. Metlife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Float

Analyst Recommendations for Metlife (NYSE:MET)

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ctrip.Com International vs. Live Current Media Head to Head Review
Ctrip.Com International vs. Live Current Media Head to Head Review
Embraer versus Alabama Aircraft Industries Head to Head Analysis
Embraer versus Alabama Aircraft Industries Head to Head Analysis
Allegion & Earth Life Sciences Critical Survey
Allegion & Earth Life Sciences Critical Survey
Financial Contrast: TheMaven versus Discovery Inc Series C
Financial Contrast: TheMaven versus Discovery Inc Series C
Reviewing Bristow Group & Atlas Air Worldwide
Reviewing Bristow Group & Atlas Air Worldwide
Critical Contrast: Broad Street Realty vs. Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Critical Contrast: Broad Street Realty vs. Perma-Fix Environmental Services


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report