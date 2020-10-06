Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Premier by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,524,000 after purchasing an additional 213,197 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Premier by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,388,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,027,000 after purchasing an additional 197,208 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Premier by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,407,000 after purchasing an additional 647,730 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Premier by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 827,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Premier by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,477 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

