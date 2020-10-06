Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.47.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,324 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $76,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,919,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,445,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,608,000 after acquiring an additional 953,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

