Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Store Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Store Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist upped their target price on Store Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Store Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,235,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,239,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $821,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 49,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.97. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

