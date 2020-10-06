Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $171.84 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day moving average of $134.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,893. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,163,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 66.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

