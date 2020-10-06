Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Funko alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Funko by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Funko by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.