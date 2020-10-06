CNB Financial Corp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $271.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.01. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 196,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 9,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 29,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $92,712.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,126. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,806 shares of company stock worth $560,432. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

