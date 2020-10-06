CNB Financial Corp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $271.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.01. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 196,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 9,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 29,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $92,712.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,126. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,806 shares of company stock worth $560,432. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CNB Financial Corp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts
CNB Financial Corp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts
Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Drop 2.9% Following September Same Store Sales Report
Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Drop 2.9% Following September Same Store Sales Report
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Insmed Incorporated Reduced by SVB Leerink
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Insmed Incorporated Reduced by SVB Leerink
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Autoliv Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Autoliv Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings
FY2024 EPS Estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Analyst
FY2024 EPS Estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Analyst
NovaGold Resources Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts
NovaGold Resources Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report