Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Drop 2.9% Following September Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales rose 13.2% in the month of September. Costco Wholesale’s shares dropped by 2.9% in the first day of trading following the report.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.86.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock worth $8,630,908 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $358.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $363.67. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

