FY2022 EPS Estimates for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Insmed in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.15). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Insmed by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Insmed by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

