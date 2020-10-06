FY2022 EPS Estimates for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Insmed in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.15). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Insmed by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Insmed by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Earnings History and Estimates for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

CNB Financial Corp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts
Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Drop 2.9% Following September Same Store Sales Report
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Insmed Incorporated Reduced by SVB Leerink
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Autoliv Inc.'s FY2022 Earnings
FY2024 EPS Estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Analyst
NovaGold Resources Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts
