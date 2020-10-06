Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Autoliv Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $7.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2023 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

NYSE ALV opened at $81.31 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Autoliv by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,746 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,728,000 after purchasing an additional 877,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 474,721 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,534,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Autoliv by 601.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 215,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 184,656 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

