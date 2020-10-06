FY2024 EPS Estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Raised by Analyst

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. B.Riley Securit analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08).

ALNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.32.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

