NovaGold Resources Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – B.Riley Securit issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 2nd. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year.
NG opened at C$14.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 40.25. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.40 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.86.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.