NovaGold Resources Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – B.Riley Securit issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 2nd. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year.

NG opened at C$14.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 40.25. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.40 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 42,442 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$626,443.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,588,706.40. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 89,894 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$1,263,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at C$97,492.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,136 shares of company stock worth $3,111,343.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

