Microsoft Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $210.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,592.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

