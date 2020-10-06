BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for BGC Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

Shares of BGCP opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $974.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

