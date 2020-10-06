KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Zynga stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 10,977 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $102,964.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $872,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $2,271,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

