FY2021 EPS Estimates for Koninklijke DSM Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Main First Bank raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.