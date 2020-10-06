Ballard Power Systems Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada raised Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $17.54 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -92.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

