Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

HBNC opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $468.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.