FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Decreased by Cormark

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tecsys in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCS. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE:TCS opened at C$32.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.83. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$13.23 and a 12 month high of C$33.44.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.28 million.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

