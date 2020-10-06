Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NYSE GPK opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 91,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 245,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.